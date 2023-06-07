Doylestown candy shop says LGBTQ pride flag stolen two nights in a row

A small candy shop along E. State Street in Doylestown has now raised its third LGBTQ pride flag this month, after a thief -- or thieves -- have made off with the store's pride flags two nights in a row.

But, James Lamb, co-owner of Evolution Candy in Doylestown, said the repeat offenses won't deter them from flying the multicolored flag in the spirit of inclusivity.

"We are just trying to be a small, inclusive store that welcomes everyone, and I don't understand why someone feels the need to take down something that, we obviously will put right back up," he told NBC10.

Store surveillance video shared by the Bucks County Regional Police Department, shows the first incident happened on Saturday, June 3rd and then again the next night, both times taken by a single individual -- possibly the same offender.

Anyone who may have information on these incidents is asked to submit a tip to the Bucks County Crimewatch page or call the investigating officer directly at 215-345-4143