Traffic alert: Downed tree blocking traffic on Lincoln Drive

Drivers through the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia were diverted during rush hour, on Tuesday morning, due to a downed tree on Lincoln Drive.

The tree has already impacted traffic as of about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and drivers are being advised to find ways to avoid the area.

NBC10's Sheila Watko said drivers can avoid the intersection by taking Germantown Avenue or exit Lincoln Drive at Wayne Avenue to avoid the issue.

As of about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, drivers were still navigating around the tree along the typically busy Lincoln Avenue.

