Man found shot to death in car in ditch on side of Delaware road

Delaware troopers discovered a man shot to death in a car in the ditch on the side of a road Monday night.

Troopers responded to a car in a ditch along the 400 block of East Denney’s Road in Dover around 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2024, to find a 45-year-old man dead in car from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Delaware State Police said.

Police didn't reveal any details about the shooting and said the man wasn't being named as they notified family.

The state police homicide unit investigated the killing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Bluto by calling (302) 741-2859. Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers and by messaging state police on Facebook.

