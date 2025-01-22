A man faces DUI charges after police in Delaware said he crashed his SUV into a tree while intoxicated, leaving a 1-year-old "seriously injured."

Police officers responded to the crash along the 700 block of East Loockerman Street in Dover, New Castle County, just before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, Dover police said.

They found a 2012 Dodge Durango that had struck a tree and a 1-year-old boy "with serious injuries," police said in a Wednesday news release. The boy was airlifted to a hospital where he remained in critical condition.

The boy "was not properly restrained in a car seat which resulted in him being seriously injured," police wrote.

"An adult female passenger was also in the vehicle, however she sustained no injuries," police wrote. "No other injuries were reported."

Investigators found that the driver -- 22-year-old Lamar Howard -- had a no-contact order with the woman in the passenger seat and had about 69 grams of marijuana and packing materials in the SUV. Howard appeared to be under the influence of weed at the time of the crash, police said.

Howard was charged with assault, child endangerment, DUI, drug offenses and traffic offenses, police said. He was jailed on $25,506 cash bail.

It was unclear if Howard had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.