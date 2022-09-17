Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say

A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside during the shooting, authorities said.

Several gunshots were reported in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:38 a.m., Philadelphia police said. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he was listed in stable condition. A second gunshot victim walked into Temple Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm; he was also listed as stable, police said.

Police were able to use video surveillance to identify and take a suspect into custody, authorities said. Police were also able to secure a firearm at the scene.

A vehicle and building were also struck by gunfire, police said.

A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.