Dog found dead inside crate in Chester County creek, Brandywine Valley SPCA says

The Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Protective Services is seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible for a dog found deceased inside a crate and dumped in the West Branch Brandywine Creek in Coatesville, Chester County.

BVSPCA said on Monday, Animal Protective Service officers were contacted by the Coatesville Police Department after a dog crate was spotted in the creek near train tracks off Wagontown Road and East Glencrest Road.

According to the organization, when officers opened the crate they found an emaciated brown female dog wearing a camouflage martingale-style collar with a red leash attached.

After further investigation, BVSPCA said the dog had not been deceased long and showed signs of long-term abuse and neglect.

“We urge the public to step forward to help find the person or people responsible for the heinous treatment of this poor dog,” BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb said in a news release. “Animals are not trash and this dog deserved love, care, and respectful treatment. We will do everything we can to get justice for her so she can rest in peace.”

The BVSPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in this case. If you have any information you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 610-936-9402 or on bvspca.org under need help.