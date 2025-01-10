ACCT officer, 2 men hurt after pack of dogs attack in Philly park Friday morning

A series of dog attacks in West Philadelphia on Friday morning is prompting police to warn everyone to stay away from a section of Fairmount Park.

The first incident happened on Jan. 10 around 2:22 a.m. in the area of 3600 Chamounix Drive, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the area for reports of vicious dogs, police explained. When they got to the scene, an officer saw what was described as a pack of 5 Pit Bulls.

The officer called the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT), police said. Once the ACCT officer arrived, they tried to contain the animals but was attacked.

The ACCT officer was knocked to the ground by the dogs, according to police. This is when one of the pit bulls turned toward the police officer and started to charge at him.

The police officer discharged his firearm one time in the direction of the dog, but missed, officials said. After the gunshot, the pack of dogs ran away and into the woods of Fairmount Park.

One dog from the pack was successfully secured, police said.

Officers went into the woods and tried to find the rest of the animals but were not able to find them, according to police.

Then, around 6:33 a.m. on the same day, the Philadelphia Police Department said that it received a report about vicious dogs attacking two men near 2200 Chamounix Drive in Fairmount Park.

A 61-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The other victim, a 60-year-old man was taken to another nearby hospital to be treated and has since been released.

Police in Philadelphia said that at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the department and ACCT were able to find a second dog and secure it.

Officers are still searching for the rest of the dogs that were in the pack during these incidents. They say they believe there are three more.

The officer with the Philadelphia Police Department who fired his weapon is a 17 year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative duty while an investigation takes place.

If you have any information, or think you may have seen any of these dogs, police are asking that you do not approach them but call 911 right away.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.