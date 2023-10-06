Dispute between tow-truck companies may have led to deadly Philly shooting, police say

Philadelphia Police released video of three suspects in a deadly shooting last month that may have been sparked by a dispute between competing tow-truck companies, investigators said.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. on Sept. 23 on 52nd Street and Chester Avenue.

Police said the shooting may have been the result of a dispute between competing tow-truck companies that responded to a car accident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage of three suspects in the shooting who were all inside a vehicle, possibly a 2014 to 2016 Kia Sportage.

The suspected gunman, who police say was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, is described as a tall and thin Black male wearing dark clothing with a light-colored shirt protruding from underneath his jacket.

The second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, is described as a Black male with a medium or light brown complexion, medium build, full beard and a mustache. Police said he was wearing a dark colored baseball-style hat, dark blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing across the chest, blue jeans and white athletic type shoes at the time of the shooting.

The third suspect, who was the front seat passenger, is described as a Black woman with a medium build. Police said she was wearing a dark colored baseball-style hat with a light-colored symbol on the front and all black or dark clothing, including a long skirt and white athletic-type shoes.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting. If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

If you see the suspects, do not approach them but instead call 911 immediately.

As of Thursday night, there were 335 reported homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 19 percent from the same time last year but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated.