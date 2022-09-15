Dispatcher Robbed Steps From Philadelphia Police Headquarters

A thief robbed a dispatcher as she walked into work at Philadelphia Police Headquarters early Thursday morning, police officials said.

Philadelphia police said the man attacked and robbed the woman in front of their new headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets in Center City shortly before 6 a.m.

Philadelphia police released video of the attack caught on cameras outside their building.

The 25-year-old woman works as a dispatcher, police said, in the building where dozens of police vehicles surround at any time of the day.

“She was on her way to work, going in at 6 – her shift starts at 6, literally a few steps from the door,” said Gordon Zimmitt, the president of the union that represents the woman, AFSCME Local 1637. “The worst thing we can have is people thinking that police headquarters isn’t safe.”

Police stated in the video the suspect ran up behind her, knocked her to the ground, then dragged her into the street. He took her purse and was last seen on 15th and Callowhill streets.

Zimmitt said the woman was recovering after being hospitalized.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia police.