Philly's Disability Pride Parade and Festival 2024: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

Celebrate advocacy, community, and inclusion this weekend at the 12th annual Disability Pride Parade and Festival in Philadelphia.

The event offers an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and celebrate, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, kicking off at City Hall North Apron and ending with a festival featuring music, family-friendly accessible games, food trucks, and great resources on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Here's what you need to know about street closures, parking restrictions and more:

Which streets will be closed for the Disability Pride Parade and Festival?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 until approximately 6 p.m. for the festival:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 18th Streets

Cherry Street between 16th and 18th Streets

17th Street between Race Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.7 and will reopen as the parade concludes:

JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to 16th Street

N. Broad Street (southbound) from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard

15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard

16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street

Will there be parking restrictions for the Disability Pride Parade and Festival?

All of the above-listed streets for the festival zone only will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. Officials said if you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

How will public transportation be affected?

Officials said SEPTA Bus Route 2 will be detoured from its normal route beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday through approximately 6 p.m.

All detours and specific route changes will be available at septa.org.

Will there be public safety measures in place?

According to officials, throughout the event, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Officials said those who plan on attending should not leave bags or other items unattended during the event.

In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item—backpack, package, container—quickly notify a police officer or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover, or touch a suspicious item.

For more information about the event and other frequently asked questions, visit disabilitypridepa.org/dp-philadelphia.