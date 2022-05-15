Did You Hear It? Loud Booms Echo Through South Jersey

Residents across South Jersey were awakened to loud booms Sunday, leaving many neighbors wondering what could have caused the early morning noise.

Rest assured, there is an answer.

The booms are coming from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, the Gibbsboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Reports have been coming into NBC10 from both Burlington and Camden counties since around 6:30 a.m.

Some residents said they felt their homes shake.

At the beginning of the month, the joint base released their "May Noise Calendar," which marks Sunday, May 15 as a "high noise" day.

JBMDL said the high noise levels are from heavy crew weapons training and cratering munitions which may include mortar live fire, howitzer fire and cratering charges.

Police said the noises may be around for a while because the training is going to continue through the month.