Fire destroys part of South Jersey house

A fire destroyed part of a house in southern New Jersey on Friday night.

Officials said that the call came in around 8:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to get it under control just before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The fire happened at a house located in the area of the 100 block of Hampshire Drive in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

NBC10 crews were on scene shortly after the fire was placed under control. A large presence of first responders was still there.

It appeared as though the fire came through the roof on the second floor of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.