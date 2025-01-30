A man wanted by both the Philadelphia Police Department for murder and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for kidnapping has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deonte Davis was considered a fugitive and was arrested by the Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force in North Carolina, officials said.

Officials with the Marshals Service said that Davis barricaded himself in an attic and was eventually arrested after chemical agents were deployed.

Fugitive Deonte Davis has been apprehended by the USMS Carolinas Regional Task Force in Durham, North Carolina. Davis barricaded himself in an attic but was apprehend after chemical agents were deployed. He was wanted by @PhillyPolice for murder and @MontcopaDA for kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/95Qn6fJCn7 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) January 30, 2025

Deonte Davis wanted by Philly police

On Monday, April 24, 2023, Seitu Harris, 33, was killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia near the intersection of Watts Street and Girard Avenue when an unprovoked Deonte Davis exchanged words with Harris, who was "not bothering anyone" before the altercation.

After some words were exchanged, she said, Harris entered a nearby store and on his way back outside, he produced a handgun and tried to shoot Harris in the head -- but Harris swatted the gun away.

Shortly after that, Assistant District Attorney Teresa Benavides-Sexton said, Gonzalez produced a weapon as well and they both fire a total of eight times at Harris, striking him in the head and stomach, killing him.

A 20-year-old bystander was also struck by gunfire in his neck, but Benavides-Sexton said, that man survived.

An investigation, she said, uncovered online videos and photos that Davis and Gonzalez had posted of themselves wearing the same clothing that they wore at the time of this shooting.

That online information, she said, helped police officials crack this case.

Deonte Davis wanted by Ambler police

Back in September of 2023, the Ambler Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest for Deonte Davis.

According to their website, Davis was wanted in connection to burglary, robbery, kidnapping and firearms charges.