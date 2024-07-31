Delco man gets more than 7 years in prison for using explosives to blow up ATMs in Philly, Del.

A Delaware County man has been sentenced to serve 90 months -- or seven-and-a-half years -- in prison after pleading guilty to charges that claimed he and two others used explosives to destroy ATMs in Philadelphia and Delaware.

According to law enforcement officials, Cushmir McBride, 25, of Yeadon, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 90 months in prison after pleading guilty in January to conspiracy to maliciously damage property used in interstate commerce by means of an explosive and other charges.

He has also been sentenced to three years probations and must pay $417,463 in restitution after he set off explosives in ATMs inside a Target, a Wells Fargo bank branch, and Wawa stores between 2020 and 2021.

According to court documents, on Oct. 28, 2020, McBride -- along with codefendants Nasser McFall, 25, of Claymont, Del. and Kamar Thompson, 37, of Philadelphia -- broke into a Target in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia and set off an explosive device in order to steal money from an ATM inside.

The following day, Oct. 29,2020, officials claim the same three men broke into a Wawa on Richmond Street in Philadelphia, where they again set off explosive devices in order to steal money from the ATM.

Then, two days later, officials said the men broke into another Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia and detonated an explosive device.

On Nov. 4, 2020, law enforcement officials said, the same three men set off an explosive device at a Wawa in Claymont, Del., in an attempt to rob this store in the same manner.

And, officials said, a month later on Dec. 2, 2020, the three men set off an explosive device inside an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank in Philadelphia.

McBride was also charged with setting off an explosive device at a Wells Fargo ATM in Philadelphia on March 2, 2021, officials said.

In total, police claim the three men were able to steal approximately $417,000 from ATMs they broke into.

In 2021, Thompson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously damage property used in interstate commerce by means of an explosive, and aiding and abetting, six counts of maliciously damaging property used in interstate commerce by means of an explosive, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McFall pleaded guilty to five counts against him in June of 2022.