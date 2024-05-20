$5K offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in attack on off-duty Philly officer

The search continues for the fourth suspect in the attack on an off-duty officer in Philadelphia earlier this month.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Arthur Jones who faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery and firearm possession.

Philadelphia Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are both searching for Jones, who is described as a man standing 5-foot-6 and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and with a tattoo of dice on his left forearm. His last known address was on the 600 block of W. Harold Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or Philadelphia Police.

Photos of Arthur Jones

The attack on an off-duty officer

Investigators said Jones was one of multiple people involved in the attack and gun theft of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer earlier in May.

Officer Eric Rodriguez was driving westbound along the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue on Sunday, May 12, around 7 a.m. when he became stuck in traffic behind another vehicle. After waiting through several red lights, Rodriguez, 42, honked his horn.

A man, who police identified as 23-year-old Cian Dennis, also known as "Duke," then approached Officer Rodriguez and punched him in the face while he sat in his car, investigators said.

Rodriguez then got out of the vehicle and identified himself as a police officer. Dennis allegedly pulled out a gun and held it down to his side.

Rodriguez and Dennis then struggled over the weapon, police said. At the same time, a man, later identified as 24-year-old Yusef Coleman, approached Rodriguez from behind and placed him in a headlock, investigators said.

Coleman was also armed and Rodriguez began struggling with him over the gun, according to police. Rodriguez managed to push the gun away and the magazine fell out of it, investigators said. Rodriguez then fired the remaining round. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

"The firearm that he's struggling over, he has a hand on it. The offender has a hand on it. At some point he's able to get the magazine dislodged. It was an extended magazine," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "But the officer, due to his training, knows that there's another round in the chamber."

Dennis then pointed his gun at Rodriguez and demanded he let go of the weapon, police said. At the same time, a nearby after-hours bar had just closed and a crowd of about a dozen people arrived at the scene, according to police. Investigators said Rodriguez was then beaten by multiple people and his personal weapon was stolen from his holster.

A responding on-duty officer then arrived at the scene, causing the crowd to disperse. Coleman fled the scene in a black BMW, striking Rodriguez's leg, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion, multiple injuries to his face and bruising, police said.

Detectives looked at the officer’s body camera footage as well as surveillance video from the area. Investigators recognized Coleman and police responded to an area they say he normally frequented.

Later that afternoon, Coleman as well as the black BMW were found on G and Hilton streets.

Coleman was taken into custody. He is charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, weapon violations, and related offenses.

Later that day, three women who investigators said were involved in the incident, arrived at 22nd District police headquarters and spoke with police. No charges have been filed against them though it’s unknown at this time if they will eventually face any charges.

On Tuesday, May 14, at 8:35 p.m., Dennis surrendered to police. He's charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and other related offenses.

A third suspect in the incident, 24-year-old Khamil Brown, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, after police released surveillance photos of her. She is charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses.

Police also said they recovered Officer Rodriguez's stolen weapon.

Officer Rodriguez is a nine-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is currently assigned to the 22nd District.

After he fully recovers from his injuries, he'll be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation from Internal Affairs.

NBC10 reached out to Brown's attorney for comment. He said he could not provide a statement at this time. Online court documents don't list any legal representation for Dennis or a specific public defender for Coleman.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.