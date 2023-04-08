Delaware

Delaware's Christiana Mall Closed Due to Shots Fired

At this time there is no word on if anyone was shot or injured

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Cowboys_TP_20161218_9574
Getty Images

The Christiana Mall in Delaware has been closed due to shots fired Saturday evening.

Delaware State Police said the mall was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the night.

The mall is located at 132 Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.

Delaware police are currently conducting a criminal investigation and there is heavy police presence surrounding the mall, they are asking that people avoid the area. Mall Road is currently closed.

For anyone responding to the mall to locate someone, a reunification site has been set up at the north entrance by the AT&T store, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

