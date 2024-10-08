Delaware State Police have arrested a man for home improvement fraud following multiple investigations.

According to police, in February 2023, detectives began investigating Frank Stiles, 51, of Millsboro for home improvement fraud.

Police said Stiles operated under multiple business names, including Heron Creek Landscaping and Pools, Premier Pools and Spas, Regal Water LLC, and Stiles Group LLC.

During the investigations, police said detectives learned that Stiles had signed contracts with sixteen victims to install in-ground swimming pools and do other outdoor construction and received over $1,500,000 in payments.

In all cases, Stile either never began or never completed these projects, police said.

Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest, and on Oct. 7, 2024, Stiles turned himself in, according to police.

Police said Stiles has been charged with seven felony counts of Theft Where Property Value is $100,000 or More, four felony counts of Theft Where Property Value is $50,000 – $100,000, Theft $1,500 or More where the Victim is 62 or Older, four felony counts of Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500, seven felony counts of Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or More, six felony counts of Home Improvement Fraud, $50,000 – $100,000, Home Improvement Fraud where the Victim is 62 or Older, two felony counts of Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense over $1,500, two felony counts of Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500 and two felony counts of Issuing a Bad Check Equal or Over $1,500.

Detectives are now asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Stiles in a similar manner to please contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850.