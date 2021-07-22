Delaware County State Rep Charged With Stealing From Pa.

A Delaware County state representative has been charged with stealing from the state of Pennsylvania by lying about out-of-pocket expenses.

State Rep. Margo Davidson (D-164th District) was allegedly reimbursed by the state for out-of-pocket expenses, despite the fact that her campaign had already reimbursed her, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.

“State Representatives swear an oath to use their office for public service — not fraudulent personal gain,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We will uphold the laws of the Commonwealth without bias, and we will continue to uncover corruption wherever it is found.”

Representatives are entitled to be reimbursed for out of-pocket-expenses incurred during official trips and events, but Davidson, 58, also filed to be reimbursed for expenses that she had not incurred at all, the AG’s office said.

She also asked a witness to lie during the investigation, the attorney general’s office said.

Davidson was charged with misdemeanor theft, solicitation to hinder apprehension and election code violations. She waived her preliminary hearing and has paid $6,925 in restitution, Shapiro said.