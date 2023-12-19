Flames rip through vacant Delaware County church

An abandoned Delaware County church went up in flames early Tuesday.

The fire burned before daybreak at the old St. Mary's Church of God at West 3rd and Parker streets in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters arrived around 3:50 a.m. to find the church fully engulfed in flames, Chester Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley said.

The fire quickly spread to three alarms -- drawing firefighters from neighboring communities -- as the roof collapsed.

Firefighters said they had the blaze under control after a couple hours. There was concern that more of the structure could collapse with much of it damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire wasn't immediately clear.