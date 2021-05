An investigation is underway after a body was found in a creek in Philadelphia on Saturday.

A passerby spotted a body floating in the Frankford Creek off 4500 Castor Avenue near the Juniata Golf Club. Responding crews then pulled the decomposing body out of the water.

The Medical Examiner was notified. Police have not yet determined a cause of death or the person’s identity. They continue to investigate.