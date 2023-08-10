One person died and a second was critically hurt in a double shooting at Philadelphia takeout restaurant late Wednesday night.

"We know both of these victims were inside the takeout restaurant takeout area when they were shot... the entire incident was captured on interior surveillance video," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia police and medics rushed to the 100 block of East Tioga Street on the edge of the Kensington neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. to find two shooting victims, Small said.

"They found one victim inside of a takeout restaurant takeout area," Small said.

That unresponsive man -- who appeared to be about 40 years old -- was bleeding from gunshot wounds to his head, neck and chest, Small said. He would die minutes later at a hospital.

"A second victim -- who was outside on the sidewalk... he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso," Small said. "He was also unresponsive."

Investigators said that surveillance video showed the second man -- believed to be around 50 years old -- "crawling out of the restaurant" after being shot. He was undergoing surgery overnight in critical condition at a hospital, Small said.

At least 14 shots were fired at the men -- who were the only two customers in the restaurant at the time, Small said.

A masked man can be seen on video firing shots from right outside the front door of the restaurant and then entering the store to continue shooting, Small said.

The search for the shooter continued Thursday.

Entering Thursday, at least 256 people have been killed in Philadelphia, according to police data. That homicide total is down about 24% from the same date last year, but still on a deadlier pace than most other of the past 15 years.