Bucks County

1 dead, 1 hospitalized from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bucks County

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A suspected carbon monoxide leak leaves one person dead and another person hospitalized in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police shared.

According to Solebury Township Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 27, around 6:30 a.m. Bucks County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications received a call from the resident saying that a man was lying down and passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite located at the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road.

Police said the New Hope Lambertville Rescue Squad was the first to arrive on the scene and immediately removed a 76-year-old man from the building; he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A second victim, a 76-year-old woman, was discovered dead in a second-floor bedroom, according to police.

Police said New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company was also on the scene and detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the property.

Two medics were transported to Doylestown Hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, and one Solebury Township Police Officer was treated at the scene, police said.

The Solebury Township Police Department is investigating.

