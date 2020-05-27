A man shot and killed a man who he said has saw breaking into his trailer full of DJ equipment parked on a Philadelphia street early Wednesday, police said.

The deadly encounter took place along Edgemont Street near East Somerset Street in the city’s Port Richmond section just around 4 a.m.

A 33-year-old man told investigators that he looked outside his home to see a man and woman breaking into his trailer filled with DJ equipment, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 33-year-old trailer owner then went outside and confronted the 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman.

At least three shots were fired, Small said.

The 39-year-old ran off despite being shot in the back. He would collapse next to his girlfriend’s Toyota SUV on East Thompson Street, a little more than a block away, Small said. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The woman was still with the man when police arrived. Police found some DJ equipment inside the woman’s vehicle that matched equipment taken from the trailer, Small said.

A lock had been cut off the trailer, it's door opened, investigators said.

Police recovered the trailer owner’s gun in his home, Small said. He is cooperating with investigators, Small said.

Neither of the alleged thieves had a gun on them, Small said.

Investigators hoped to look at surveillance video from the area as part of their investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, no one was charged.

