9-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed Inside Philadelphia Home

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Tuesday night.

The child was inside a home on the 5900 block of North 20th Street shortly before 10 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The boy was shot once in the face and taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A quadruple shooting also occurred in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. A gunman shot four people on Darien and Somerset streets. Three of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital while a fourth victim showed up at the hospital later. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not released descriptions of any suspects.

