Man dies, woman hurt as fire tears through Philly rowhome

By Brenna Weick and Dan Stamm

A man died and a woman was hurt as flames tore through a Philadelphia rowhome overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the home along North 12th Street -- near Champlost Avenue -- around 12:15 a.m. to find "heavy smoke" coming from the home, assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said.

Firefighters rushed into the home to find "a lot of debris on the first floor that impeded their initial interior search," Walker said.

A man and a woman were pulled from the home, Walker said. The man died and the woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters got the blaze under control after about 30 minutes, Walker said.

Fire officials hoped this fire could serve as a warning to ensure that people have working smoke detectors in their homes.

"So far in our investigation we haven't found any smoke alarms inside the house, there was no smoke alarm with the sound going off," Walker said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

