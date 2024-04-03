Man dies in Philly rowhome fire as several others – including woman who jumped – are hurt

A man died and about one dozen adults and children -- including a woman who was badly hurt after jumped from the smoky blaze -- escaped from a burning Philadelphia rowhome early Wednesday.

Flames broke out inside the Dennie Street home -- near Germantown Avenue -- in the Nicetown neighborhood before 2:15 a.m., Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannan said.

Firefighters showed up minutes later to "encounter heavy fire on the first floor of a three-story, middle-of-the-row property and heavy smoke throughout the property," Bannan said.

"At the time of the fire there were 12 occupants residing in this property," Bannan said.

Neighbors told firefighters that someone had jumped from the home and others remained inside, officials said.

Firefighters began to battle the flames, while searching for any victims.

They found a woman who had jumped behind the home with "serious injuries," Bannan said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They also found a man -- believed to be around 60 years old - dead on the first floor, firefighters said.

Next door neighbors told firefighters that they helped people escape from the fire, Bannan said. A woman handed an infant to a man through the third-floor window of the adjacent home. The neighbor also helped that woman, two men and four other kids into the back window of the neighboring home.

"They all escaped from the rear of their property into the third floor rear of the property on the right," Bannan said.

The young mother, her child and two other adults were treated at area hospitals, Bannan said. Philadelphia police also transported a 13th person from the home to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters didn't hear any smoke alarms blaring when they arrived, but the fire marshal was investigating if smoke alarms could have been damaged by fire before crews arrived., Bannan said.

The American Red Cross would help the residents left out of their homes as the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Bannan said.