Deadly plane crash sparks wildfire in Ocean County, NJ

Officials in New Jersey are battling a wildfire that was sparked by the crash of a private plane in Lacey Township in Ocean County, New Jersey late Saturday.

Early Sunday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sent out an alert on social media for people to avoid areas around Dover Road, from Lacey to Pinewald Keswick roads and Mule road at Pinewald Keswick Road, at about 6 a.m. in order to allow crews to deal with a fire at Miller Air Park.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Airpark Wildfire - Miller Air Park - Lacey Twp, Ocean County@njdepforestfire is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of the Miller Air Park in Lacey Twp.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ub490rTZKy — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

NBC10 has learned that the fire was likely sparked by the crash of a private plane at about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

A source has told NBC4 in New York that one person has died in that crash.

The crash, a source has confirmed, occurred in a secluded area west of Miller Air Park at Lacey Road off Mule Road.

Also, a source familiar with this investigation has confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cirrus single-engine plane and the victim was believed to have been the pilot of that craft.

It is not known if the pilot, who has not yet been identified, issued a mayday call prior to the crash.

Officials have said as much as 20 acres of woodland in that area was set afire by the crash. Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.