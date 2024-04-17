A man is dead and another is hurt after the car they were driving in crashed into a tractor-trailer in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers from the Pennsauken Police Department were called to the 9000 block of Crescent Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. for a two-car crash, police said.

Once at the scene, officers found a Chrysler vehicle had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, officials said.

The passenger in the car was stuck in the vehicle and later pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as a man in his early twenties.

Police say the driver the car was a man in his early twenties and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Skyforce10 was over the scene on Tuesday afternoon shortly after the crash where first responders could be seen collecting evidence. Traffic was getting backed up on the roadway due to the crash scene.

Detectives are investigating the cause of this crash. If you have any information, please contact Detective Samuel Funches of the CCPO Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-397-4000.