Deadly crash closes Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County

Update: As of about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Black Horse Pike had reopened to traffic.

Law enforcement officials in Atlantic County are investigating after a deadly crash along Black Horse Pike in Collings Lakes, NJ, left one person dead and another critically injured.

The incident also saw Black Horse Pike closed in both directions in the area near the crash -- between 8th Street and South Pinewood Drive -- for several hours.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Thursday when two vehicles crashed along the 1400 block of Black Horse Pike.

Officers arriving on the scene found one of the drivers involved in the incident dead at the scene and the other, police said, was seriously injured.

Police said the injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Black Horse Pike was closed in both directions in the area of the crash as crews worked to clear the roadway and officials conducted an investigation into the incident.

By about 7:30 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

Officials have not yet released more information on the identity of the driver who died in this incident nor have they provided details on how this incident occurred.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.