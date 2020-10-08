Philadelphia

Philly Police Shoot Kill Suspect After Woman Is Shot and Killed During Carjacking

A man armed with an assault-style weapon suspected of shooting and killing a woman during a carjacking died after being shot during a police pursuit

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A carjacking in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning ended with a woman dead and the man suspected of killing her shot and killed by police officers responding to the scene, which spread out over several blocks over a period of about 10 minutes.

The incident began around 4:15 a.m. when the man stole a car around the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue and then drove off, Philadelphia police said.

The man then got out of that car, which later appeared to have a flat tire, and tried to carjack a woman driving an Infiniti around Chelten Avenue and Green Street, police said. During that interaction, the man shot and killed the woman.

He then ditched the second vehicle and fled on foot with police pursuing him.

As officers chased the suspect, he began to fire shots back at the officers who then return fire, killing the man near Germantown Avenue and Rittenhouse Street, investigators said.

No officers were injured.

The investigation was very active before daybreak Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

