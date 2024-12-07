A man is dead after his car overturned and hit a tree in Buck County on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Solebury Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Route 32 and Chapel Road in the area of New Hope and Solebury Township, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The driver of the car was a man in his fifties and he was killed after his car flipped over and struck a tree at the intersection, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where a vehicle can be seen on it's roof with extensive damage. At least one firetruck and ambulance were visible along with several police cars.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.