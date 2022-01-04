Daughter Finds Mother Shot to Death Inside Philly Home

An investigation is underway after a daughter found her mother shot to death inside a Philadelphia home.

The 43-year-old woman was found by her daughter unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of a home on the 1800 block of North Taney Street Tuesday shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police and medics arrived at the scene after the victim's daughter called police. The woman was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

Police said the woman died from at least one gunshot wound to the face. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

Police are interviewing the victim's daughter and neighbors. They are also reviewing private surveillance video.

