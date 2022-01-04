Philadelphia

Daughter Finds Mother Shot to Death Inside Philly Home

The 43-year-old woman was found by her daughter in the bedroom of a home on the 1800 block of North Taney Street Tuesday night.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a daughter found her mother shot to death inside a Philadelphia home.

The 43-year-old woman was found by her daughter unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of a home on the 1800 block of North Taney Street Tuesday shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police and medics arrived at the scene after the victim's daughter called police. The woman was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

Police said the woman died from at least one gunshot wound to the face. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Armed Lyft Driver Shoots 2 Carjackers in Philly, Police Say

Philadelphia Eagles 6 hours ago

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends Letter to Washington, NFL About Railing Collapse

A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

Police are interviewing the victim's daughter and neighbors. They are also reviewing private surveillance video.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceshooting
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us