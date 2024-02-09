Philadelphia

Dashcam video captures man escaping carjacking attempt in North Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dashcam video shows a man narrowly escaping an attempted armed carjacking in North Philadelphia.

Police said on Jan. 27 at around 1:05 a.m. a man was driving on the 500 block of N. 17th St. when he was cut off by another car.

Léelo en español aquí

Video showed that a car had stopped at the end of the block and four suspects got out with one being armed with a gun running towards the driver.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was able to reverse his car and drive forward, hitting the suspect's car door before getting away.

Police said the suspects had been using a stolen car.

Just before the incident suspects were caught on surveillance video on the SEPTA Market Street Line, according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Carlesha Freeland-Gaither Feb 8

New movie depicts 2014 abduction of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither in Philly

Pennsylvania 4 hours ago

Family, friends share memories of ‘loving' parents, kids killed in Delco shooting, house fire

If you see these suspects do not approach them, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacarjacking
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us