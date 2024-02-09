Dashcam video captures man escaping carjacking attempt in North Philadelphia

Dashcam video shows a man narrowly escaping an attempted armed carjacking in North Philadelphia.

Police said on Jan. 27 at around 1:05 a.m. a man was driving on the 500 block of N. 17th St. when he was cut off by another car.

Léelo en español aquí

Video showed that a car had stopped at the end of the block and four suspects got out with one being armed with a gun running towards the driver.

The man was able to reverse his car and drive forward, hitting the suspect's car door before getting away.

Police said the suspects had been using a stolen car.

Just before the incident suspects were caught on surveillance video on the SEPTA Market Street Line, according to police.

If you see these suspects do not approach them, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-8477. All tips will be confidential.