Customer Info Exposed at Some Philly Walgreens Stores Damaged by Looters

Around 180 Walgreens stores across the country were damaged by vandals, thieves and looters between late May and early June amid rioting following the death of George Floyd.

“As part of a comprehensive investigation and review of the damage, we learned there was also limited unauthorized access to certain patient information at some of those damaged locations,” a Walgreens spokesperson told NBC10.

The spokesperson confirmed some of the locations where the data breaches occurred were Philadelphia Walgreens stores that had been damaged by looters. The spokesperson did not specify the exact stores where the information was exposed but said Walgreens is working with law enforcement to help and notify all customers who may have been impacted.

“While these were particularly challenging circumstances from a security standpoint and impacted a very small percentage of our stores, we’re evaluating the numerous safeguards we regularly employ, and apologize for any inconvenience these incidents may have caused,” the spokesperson wrote.

The impacted stores make up a small percentage of the more than 9,200 Walgreens locations nationwide.