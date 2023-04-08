South Philadelphia

Crowd of Hundreds Causes Concern in South Philly

One person was reportedly arrested and crowds needed to be dispersed by police near a carnival at 7th Street and Packer Avenue on Friday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police disperse a crowd in South Philadelphia on Friday night.
Police needed to disburse a large crowd of hundreds of people -- mostly juveniles, officials said -- and one person was arrested Friday night near a carnival in South Philadelphia.

According to police, crowds of about 200 to 300 people started to gather at about 7:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

In that area, the Southeast Youth Athletic Association was hosting it's annual Easter carnival.

Police said that officers confronted the group in order to disperse the crowd and, an unidentified female -- whose age was not immediately determined -- was reportedly arrested after a knife was recovered.

By 9:30 p.m., officials said, the crowds had been dispersed.

