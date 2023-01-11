Crews Work to Rescue Man Trapped in Trench in Allentown

Crews are working to rescue a man trapped in a trench in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The victim was in the area of West Gordon and North Fulton streets Wednesday afternoon when a trench caved in. The man was buried up to his neck ten feet below ground level.

SkyForce10 is over the scene as responders work to dig the man out. Officials say the victim is still conscious.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.