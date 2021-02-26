Crash on Interstate 95 Snarls Traffic in Center City

A crash under an overpass on Interstate 95 had lanes closed and was snarling traffic in Center City Philadelphia Friday morning.

The crash, which happened before the Washington exit and near Interstate 676, caused five of the six lanes on I-95 to be shut down. Traffic was getting by on the far-right lane, but the crash was causing a major backup.

A fire engine and multiple other emergency vehicles could be seen at the location. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately say if anyone was hurt.

It was unclear how long it would take to clear the area.