Crash leaves wood planks scattered across I-95

A multivehicle crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon left wood planks scattered across the roadway, causing traffic to slowdown for some time.

On Thursday, before 2 p.m. SkyForce10 spotted an incident along the highway at Allegheny Avenue, where a truck carrying a large blue container seemingly smashed through the middle divider, causing the truck to spill a load of, what appeared to be, wooden planks across the roadway.

The incident closed lanes of traffic on both sides of the roadway and, a traffic back up could be seen stretching into the distance shortly after the crash.

Officials have not yet provided details on what caused the crash to occur or how many vehicles may have been involved in the incident.

It is also unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.