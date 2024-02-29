Philadelphia

Spring is in bloom at Craftsman Row Saloon's pop-up experience

By Cherise Lynch

Craftsman Row Saloon

It may be still a bit chilly outside but spring is in full bloom at Craftsman Row Saloon in Center City.

The popular bar, known for its successful holiday-themed experiences is hosting a Blooming Garden pop-up.

From now until Memorial Day, the saloon has transformed the space from floor to celing and wall to wall with a floral-inspired hidden garden filled with lush greens, vibrant colors, water cans, floral bouquets, botanical prints and more.

An inventive menu created just for the pop-up includes floral-inspired foods, themed cocktails and yes, an over-the-top garden-inspired milkshake and bacon bouquets.

Craftsman Row Saloon
Craftsman Row Saloon

Craftsman Row Saloon is open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

For more information and to book your reservations visit craftsmanrowsaloon.com.

