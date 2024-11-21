New 14,000-square-foot tennis and pickleball club coming to Philly this spring

Get your rackets ready! A new tennis and pickleball facility is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this spring.

Court 16 -- New York's first and only private tennis and pickleball club -- will make its debut in Pennsylvania with a new location in Philadelphia’s South Kensington neighborhood, bordering Fishtown.

The 14,000-square-foot state-of-the-art indoor facility will be located at 1400 N. Howard and will join Asana Partners’ collection of properties in the area.

The club will offer cutting-edge facilities that welcome kids, adults, and families, providing a dynamic tennis experience for every age group.

Philadelphia will mark Court 16’s fifth location in a growing network of boutique clubs. It will feature four unique, USTA-sanctioned courts, including three courts of varying sizes, camps, and programs for kids and adults year-round.

The club is also set to be a community hub and turnkey venue that brings people together, from birthday parties to corporate gatherings.

Co-founded in 2014 by Anthony Evrard, the club was named after the court where he, a former NCAA Division I athlete and nationally ranked junior tennis player, first learned to play tennis with his grandfather in Brussels.

“We’re thrilled to bring Court 16 to Fishtown, a neighborhood that embodies community and innovation,” said Evrard. “Asana Partners is known for creating experiential destinations in vibrant neighborhoods, and we're excited to expand into Pennsylvania at one of their properties. The area’s dynamic arts, music, and dining scene perfectly aligns with our vision for an inclusive tennis space where everyone can connect, learn, and share a love for the game. We look forward to becoming part of this community and bringing a fresh approach to tennis that fully integrates with the local culture.”

The club is set to open in March 2025. For more information, visit Court16.com.