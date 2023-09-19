Cop who killed man in Kensington could see bail revoked

Philadelphia Police officer Mark Dial is currently out on bail after being charged with murder in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry, who was shot and killed on Aug. 14 during a traffic stop in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The 27-year-old Dial was charged -- and surrendered to police -- on Sept. 8 and he immediately posted 10-percent of $500,000 bail in order to secure his release.

However, that bail was set in the first place may be considered unconstitutional. According to the state's Constitution, bail is typically prohibited in Pa. for capital offenses -- like murder -- or for "offenses for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has cited the state Constitution in court documents to argue that Dial's bail should be revoked.

In fact, prosecutors have already appealed the $1 million bail that was initially set for Dial, only for his bail to be lowered to $500,000.

Now, a hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday to determine whether Dial's bail will be revoked or not.

Currently, Dial has been suspended from the force for 30 days with intent to fire.

Barring any change to that determination, Dial would be fired from the city's police force by the end of this week.

The officer is facing murder charges after he killed 27-year-old Eddie Jose Irizarry after stopping him for driving erratically in Kensington. In body camera footage released following the killing, Dial can be seen firing a number of shots into a parked vehicle that Irizarry was in, just moments after Dial approached the car.

Dial's last words to Irizarry before pulling the trigger were "I'll f***ing shoot you."

As shown in the bodycam footage, Irizarry never had a chance to speak to officers before he was killed.

Initially, Philadelphia police reported that Irizarry -- armed with a knife -- lunged at officers before he was shot. That series of events was later proved false and revised after police admitted that Irizarry never left his car.