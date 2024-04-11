Philadelphia

Construction to close Penrose roundabout in South Philly, detours expected

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Streets Department will be temporarily closing the Penrose roundabout in South Philadelphia for construction.

The construction will take place at the roundabout located at 20th Street, Penrose Avenue, Packer Avenue and Moyamensing Avenue.

On Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28 during the weekend evening hours the intersection will be fully closed to provide room to bring in concrete barriers, barrels, signs and use temporary line stripping to implement a temporary roundabout.

The Streets Department said the existing traffic signal will be turned off and removed during this time period. 

The intersection will reopen the evening of Sunday April 28 in a “temporary roundabout condition.”

At the start of the construction there will be a temporary detour for Moyamensing Avenue southbound.

While the intersection is closed there will be detour routes in place for drivers. Drivers will be directed to use Pattison Ave., Oregon Ave. and Broad Street to get around the intersection.

Officials also said road closure signs will be in place to direct traffic during the closure.

After the weekend closure a temporary roundabout for drivers will be used until the permanent roundabout is completed which is expected by winter 2024.

“Coordination will be ongoing to allow SEPTA bus routes through the intersection,” a spokesperson from the Streets Department said in a news release.

The city has already started preparation work for the upcoming pattern changes which includes “small portions of island removal, asphalt patching and involve temporary lane closures as needed while maintaining traffic through the intersection,” according to the Streets Department.

