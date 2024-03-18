With the new Safe Route to Schools project, the city's Streets Department is looking to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety around schools in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane and Oxford Circle communities.

And, on Monday, construction on the the $4 million project is set to begin.

On Monday, Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi announced that, starting this week, there will be construction at the intersections of Levick and Horrocks streets, along with the intersection of Horrocks and Hellerman streets near Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood along with the intersection of Limekiln Pike and Tulpehocken Street near the Samuel W. Pennypacker School in Philly's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

During construction on the project, officials said, drivers can expect to see lane closures in these areas between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There may also be pedestrian detours during construction, officials said.

Overall, according to information from the city's Streets Department, the project will see the installation of curb bump outs, intersection realignment, upgraded traffic signal equipment and ADA compliant curb ramps.

The project also includes the addition of green storm water infrastructure at the same intersections, officials said.

There will also be some temporary ‘No Parking’ signs posted in advance of each scheduled activity.

Officials said that vehicles must be removed from the work sites during the hours posted on the ‘No Parking’ signs to avoid being towed.

Construction work on project is expected to be completed by fall of 2025.