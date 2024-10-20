Pennsylvania

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closed after oven malfunction on Saturday

The bakery said it is closed "for the foreseeable future" just one week before it planned to officially close for good

By Emily Rose Grassi

The beloved Conshohocken Italian Bakery is closed "for the foreseeable future" after an incident that brought fire departments to the store.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, an oven malfunctioned while workers were baking, the bakery said in a post on their Facebook page.

Local fire crews responded to the bakery and secured the area, the bakery said.

Everyone is reportedly okay, according to the bakery staff.

This incident comes right before the bakery is scheduled to shutter for good on Oct. 27.

