This weekend, you can shop gently used Prada, Chanel, and Hermès at a discount, all for a good cause.

Community Clothes Charity, a local nonprofit, is hosting a 3-day clothing sale in the old Gap store at 132 East Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, Pennsylvania, from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

This event has been held every other year since 1957, and all proceeds go to several charities in the region that support women, children, and veterans.

Community Clothes Charity

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Those who attend can shop for designer labels and other well-known popular brands. Items include coats, suits, dresses, sweaters, and sportswear that will all be marked down to just a fraction of their original cost.

There will also be a section that will offer jewelry, scarves, hats, handbags, designer shoes, plus gifts and household décor items.

Sales dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a..m. to 6 p.m. ($30.00 donation to enter)

Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($10.00 donation to enter)

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Free entry)