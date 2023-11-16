Colonial School Board member resigns after Facebook post on Israel-Hamas War

A recently re-elected member of a Pennsylvania school board resigned from her position after making a post on the Israel-Hamas War on Wednesday that sparked outrage.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Dr. Jamina Clay, who was a Colonial School Board member as well as an assistant superintendent for the Philadelphia School District, described the Israel Defense Force as a “terrorist organization.”

A screenshot of Dr. Clay's post.

The post sparked outrage from several community members and local Jewish groups.

“The main thing that sticks out as harmful, not just hurtful but harmful, was calling the Israel Defense Force a terrorist organization,” Rabbi Glenn Ettman of Congregation Or Ami told NBC10. “Words do matter. Words have influence and certainly words that come from people who are elected officials hold even more weight because of the position in which they hold.”

Clay later resigned from the Colonial School District and posted an apology for her comments on her Facebook page.

Colonial School District Superintendent Michael L. Christian also sent a letter addressing Clay’s Facebook post and resignation.

“We want to inform the Colonial School District community that one of our School Board members, Dr. Jamina Clay, has resigned after making a controversial social media post about the conflict in the Middle East,” Christian wrote on Thursday. “Dr. Clay submitted her resignation letter this morning stating that she was doing so because she does not wish to distract from the work of the School Board or the District. Dr. Clay’s post was offensive to many and, as a School Board member, this is unacceptable in a district that prides itself on cultivating a sense of belonging. We are committed to a culture of equity, inclusivity, and belonging and strive to provide a safe and caring environment for all our students and staff.”

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia School District for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

The Colonial School District will hold a meeting addressing Clay’s comments at the Colonial Elementary School in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Thursday at 7 p.m.

“All Colonial schools work hard to maintain their designations as No Place for Hate schools in our partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and we will continue these efforts because of the value they bring to our community,” Christian wrote. “We condemn all forms of hatred and violence and offer our counseling services again to anyone who is struggling.”

Clay’s resignation comes only days after she was re-elected as a Colonial School Board member.