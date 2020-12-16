Jersey Shore

Coast Guard Rescues 2 Stranded Duck Hunters at Jersey Shore

Coast Guard Rescue
U.S. Coast Guard District 5

The Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue two duck hunters who became stranded in South Jersey.

The hunters got off their boat to hunt on an island near Little Egg Inlet in Brigantine on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said. But the hunters were unable to recover their boat and shallow water prevented a towing company from reaching them.

The Coast Guard said the hunters had only one bottle of water, no food and cellphones with little charge left as the temperature neared freezing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Snow Day 14 hours ago

‘I Want to Play!' Upper Darby Students Get a Snow Day Thanks to Outspoken Kindergartener

school closings 52 mins ago

Is School Dismissing Early Today? Here's the School Closings List

The helicopter crew hoisted the hunters to safety and took them to Air Station Atlantic City.

“This case could have had a much different result,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “The water is an unpredictable place and a potentially fatal place for the unprepared, especially given the freezing water temperatures this time of year. ”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoreNew JerseyCoast Guardduck hunterlittle egg inlet
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us