Temple officers rescue dog during dangerous heat in North Philly

Temple University officers rescued a dog who was found abandoned on 18th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia

By Aaron Baskerville and David Chang

Temple University police officers rescued a dog who was found abandoned in the street during dangerously hot temperatures in North Philadelphia.

Temple Public Safety Officer Arashteep Bawa spotted the Cane Corso on 18th and Diamond streets Thursday morning.

“I see the dog running across the street and my main concern was hey, I don’t want the dog to get hit or hurt and I also don't want the dog to cause an accident,” Officer Bawa said.

Bawa said the dog appeared to be sick and he was also concerned about the sweltering heat at the time. He also didn't know how long the dog had been outside up to that point.

“We were here. At first we exhausted all of our options because we didn’t want to take her to the shelter right away,” Officer Bawa said. “So we must have been out here for about two hours.”

Other officers arrived at the scene and they gave the dog water.

“You could tell she was being neglected,” Temple Public Safety Officer Steven Duda said. “Her ribs were showing. She was skinny. Her bones were starting to show through.”

The officers eventually took the dog to ACCT Philly. A spokesperson said the dog doesn’t have a microchip and is doing well aside from a few issues that they continue to monitor.

ACCT Philly named the dog “Shero.” The officers who found her had another name for her, however.

“We all agreed on the name Diamond," Officer Bawa said. “Found her on Diamond Street and also you know, we found her, you know, Diamond in the rough. So we named her Diamond and it really stuck.”

