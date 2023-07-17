What to Know The Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued more than 170 dogs from a Monroe County home over the weekend.

Adult dogs, puppies, five cats and a variety of birds were saved.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA and transported to the organization's various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Law Enforcement team rescued more than 170 animals -- many Jack Russell Terriers -- from a Poconos-area home over the weekend.

Five cats and a variety of birds were also rescued besides the Terrier dogs and puppies.

PSPCA crews were called to the Effort home after the Monroe County coroner found a large number of animals while responding to a person's death at the property.

There were so many animals, that the coroner's office workers reported unsanitary living conditions and a possible lack of veterinary care, a statement from the PSPCA said.

"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued were clearly overwhelmed," PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said.

When our shelters opened yesterday, they were all at capacity.



Little did we know that by the end of the day, a rescue by our Animal Law Enforcement team would bring in 140+ more dogs into our care. pic.twitter.com/kSFvXBvrSx — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) July 15, 2023

Saving all of the animals took about two days as crews went back Saturday.

The rescued animals were taken to animal shelters in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties. The influx of the new dogs at the PSPCA stretched capacity, which was already at its limit.

Pennsylvania SPCA The PSPCA rescued over 170 animals, including dogs, from a home.

They will be tested to see if cruelty charges against the owners are needed. After the testing is done, the dogs and cats will be available for adoption.

If you're interested in adopting, you can head over to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia facility, PSPCA Lancaster Center and the PSPCA's affiliate site, Main Line Animal Rescue

"We are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions," Klim said. "We encourage anyone looking to adopt a small dog to consider adopting one of these or any of those currently in our shelters."

They also asked for donations to help support the care of the new dogs and other animals at the PSPCA.

If you have any information on animal cruelty that you would like to report, please call the PSPCA at (866) 601-SPCA. You can leave any tips anonymously.