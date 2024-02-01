Pennsylvania SPCA launches foster-to-adopt program in response to decline in dog adoptions

The Pennsylvania SPCA has launched a new foster-to-adopt program in response to the continuous decline of dog adoptions nationwide.

The organization said that the length of stay for shelter dogs has increased and the team has been trying to find new ways to find them forever homes.

Now with the PSPCA's "Test Drive Program," potential adopters can take dogs home for a week to see if it's a perfect fit.

"The family can learn in real-time how a pup fits into their lifestyle prior to making the adoption official," the shelter said in a news release.

Those who are interested in participating in this program must have access to email to communicate with the PSPCA staff daily, be at least 18 years of age and have an approved application.

The dogs who will take part in this program will be over 7 months of age, over 30 pounds and will have been at the shelter for at least 30 days, according to the PSPCA.

Additionally, the "Test Drive" dogs will not be allowed in dog parks, interact with dogs other than resident dogs and not be allowed to take part in off-leash activities.

“It is no secret that shelters across the country are experience challenging times,” Director of Lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA Maddie Bernstein said in a new release. “The Pennsylvania SPCA is no exception. We are hoping that through the launch of this new program, we will make more families complete, and ultimately create families that are for a lifetime.”

For more information and if you are interested in adopting a furry friend you can visit pspca.org.